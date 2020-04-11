Cop Attacked in Karachi for Stopping Friday Gathering Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

A Pakistani police official sustained minor injuries when she was attacked by a mob after she asked worshippers not to gather at a local mosque here for Friday prayers, in violation of a government ban on such religious congregations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, according to a media report.

The incident happened when Sharafat Khan, the officer in charge of the Pirabad police station, arrived at the Haqqani Mosque here after being informed that people were gathering there to offer Friday prayers, The Express Tribune reported.

On being asked to pray at home, the enraged group of individuals started pelting stones at her, injuring her nose.

A video of the incident, which is now viral on social media, shows a big crowd exiting the mosque with some individuals engaged in a heated argument with the officer.

“You people have attacked me and also damaged my glasses. A case will be lodged against you,” Khan can be heard saying in the video.

The police have registered a case against the mosque administration and unidentified men under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as charged them for attempted murder and vandalism, the report said.

The Pakistani government has issued a notification limiting the number of people between three to five who can attend Friday and congregational prayers in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The provincial and federal governments are also trying to convince people to stay away from mosques but without much success.

The Sindh provincial government announced a complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3pm to stop people from attending the Friday prayers.

Despite the restrictions, a case was registered against a cleric for gathering around 400 people for Friday prayers at a prominent mosque in Islamabad on April 5.

On March 28, police arrested four clerics and booked 15 others in Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan for violating lockdown rules and holding Friday congregations.

The COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have risen to 4,788 and the death toll has reached 71, according to latest official figures.