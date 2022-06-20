Cop Injured, Teenager Dead In Shooting Outside Juneteenth Event In Washington

The city of Washington DC reported several separate incidents of shooting on Sunday (local time).

Chief Contee and city officials provide an update regarding a shooting with multiple victims shot, including an MPD officer, that occurred this evening in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. https://t.co/j2w5yXqvPZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

A police officer of the Metropolitan Police Department along with several other people were shot outside an event commemorating the Juneteenth celebrations.

Robert J. Contee III, the MPD chief, said that a teenager died and two other persons along with the cop were injured.

He said that police officers found more than two illegal firearms in the area. There was no exchange of gunfire.

He said that the police officer will recover and the other two people injured are in stable condition. He added that a handgun was used in the attack.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)said that it is monitoring the situation in a tweet. “MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW,” the MPD said.

A video released by a Twitter user showed multiple people lying on the ground with paramedics catering to them beside responder vehicles.

News outlet Fox News in its report said that the shooting happened outside ‘Moechella’ which was an ‘Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC’.

Robert J. Contee III, MPD Chief, said that event was unpermitted from the very start.

He added that there were hundreds of people in attendance who all stood in the sidewalk.

The event was shut down when police were alerted.

He said there were two skirmishes which broke out in the scene, including the shooting. The first event was a fight between two sets of people following which the shooting incident occurred.

Washington DC-based broadcast station WDVM 25 said that police are looking for a black male about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing all black.

The police officer according to WDVM 25 has been taken to the hospital.

Teenager Shot Dead

In a separate incident, a girl aged 16 years was shot on Sunday evening in the southeastern part of Washington.

The shooting occurred in a residential area near the border with the US state of Maryland.

