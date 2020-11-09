Copy of Proposed Rules of Hindu Marriage Act Goes Missing from Provincial Office in Pakistan

The draft copy of the proposed rules of the Hindu Marriage Act, passed by the Pakistan government in 2017, has gone missing from the local directorate office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, according to official sources. The copy of the proposed rules was referred to the local government directorate by the provincial secretariat for seeking their consent on the draft copy of the rules.

The matter came to light when the directorate while replying to the reminder letter of the secretariat, informed that they have not received any copy of the proposed rules, officials said. The secretariat officials said that details about file diary number and other data have been provided to the directorate with the directions to find out the file at their end.

The Pakistan government in 2017 passed the landmark Hindu Marriage Act to regulate marriages of minority Hindus in the country. The bill was passed to help Hindu women get documentary proof of their marriage.

It is the first personal law for Pakistani Hindus, applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The Sindh province has already formulated its own Hindu Marriage Law. However, the provincial governments were assigned the task to draft rules for the Act.