WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus-affected Greek Cruise Ship Confirms 20 Positive Cases

File Photo. Eleftherios Venizelos cruise ship. March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

File Photo. Eleftherios Venizelos cruise ship. March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

All 383 people on board of the Eleftherios Venizelos cruise ship have been quarantined after 20 passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Share this:

Athens: A Greek cruise ship was placed in quarantine near Athens with 383 people on board after about 20 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, port police said Tuesday.

The Eleftherios Venizelos was sailing from Turkey to Spain when it stopped at the port of Piraeus on March 22.

The Greek-owned ship "could not continue to Spain because of the serious situation in that country due to the new coronavirus," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Around 20 people on board have tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship must now stay in Piraeus, the official said.

Only 33 of the 383 passengers and crew are Greek, according to the coast guard which did not give a breakdown of the other nationalities.

Greece currently has 1,212 official cases of the novel coronavirus and has recorded 47 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story