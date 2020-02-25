Coronavirus: Austria Reports First Two Virus Cases After Italy Outbreak

Vienna: Two people in Austria have tested positive for the new coronavirus, authorities said Tuesday, marking the country's first cases after an outbreak in northern Italy. The two 24-year-olds have been quarantined in a hospital in Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol province, which borders Italy, according to Tyrol Governor Guenther Platter.

One of them is from Lombardy, one of the Italian regions hit with the outbreak, but it is not yet clear how the two contracted the virus. Both are suffering a fever but are in a stable condition.

Italy, which borders Austria, has seen a huge jump in cases in recent days. Seven people in Italy have so far died after catching the virus, all of whom were either elderly or had pre-existing conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, the epidemic has peaked at its epicentre in China, where it has killed more than 2,600 people and infected over 77,000 others.

But the situation has worsened elsewhere with nearly 2,700 other cases and more than 40 deaths globally.