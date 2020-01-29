Coronavirus Outbreak: Britain Prepares to Isolate Its Evacuees For 2 Weeks Under Medical Supervision

London: The British citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, will be isolated for two weeks under all necessary medical attention," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday.
"We are working hard to get British nationals back from Wuhan," Hancock said, adding that public safety was the top priority. Britain is preparing to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from the central Chinese city.
Thousands of foreigners are stuck in the metropolis as China struggles to get to grips with the spread of a SARS-like virus which has claimed 132 lives till now, and has begun to spread around the world.
The London Foreign Office, which is coordinating the evacuation of British nationals, declined to give details of the arrangements being made. Once back on British soil, the evacuees will be held at a facility likely situated on a military base, Britain's domestic Press Association news agency reported.
Britain on Tuesday evening had warned nationals against "all but essential travel" to mainland China, not including Hong Kong and Macau, and against all travel to the worst-hit Hubei province.
On Monday, UK health officials had told about 1,500 people who had come to Britain from Wuhan in the last 14 days to "self-isolate" at home.