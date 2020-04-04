WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Cases Cross 2,500 in Pakistan; 1,072 Infected in Punjab Alone

Representative Image. (Image: AP)

Representative Image. (Image: AP)

According to the National Health Services, Punjab has emerged as Pakistan's Covid-19 hotspot as the country reported 2,708 cases and 40 deaths on Saturday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Share this:

Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 2,708 on Saturday with the number of patients in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than half of the country's total population, crossing the 1,000-mark.


According to the National Health Services, COVID-19 has so far claimed 40 lives, while 130 patients have recovered.


Punjab — hotspot of the viral infection in Pakistan — reported a total of 1,072 cases, followed by Sindh at 839, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 343, Balochistan 175, Gilgit-Baltistan 193, Islamabad 75 and 11 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).


The viral infection in the country is rapidly spreading, despite hectic efforts by the government to curtail it, officials said.


On Friday, the World Bank has approved $200 million in aid to Pakistan to help deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus.


According to Radio Pakistan, the project titled "Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan", will support the government to prepare and respond to the disease and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness.


Asserting that no one was sure how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last, Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a massive package to the construction sector to restart economy.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    830,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,118,844

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,286

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,236

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres