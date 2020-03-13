English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Crisis: Trudeau Urges Canadians to Postpone or Cancel Non-essential Foreign Travel

File photo of Canada PM Justin Trudeau. (Image: Reuters)

The Canadian government announced that the country would restrict departures and arrivals of overseas flights to a fewer number of airports and would increase screenings of passengers showing symptoms of the illness.

  • AFP Ottawa
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 11:40 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged his countrymen to cut back on all but essential foreign travel to help contain the spread of COVID-19, a day after his wife Sophie tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"We are recommending that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel outside the country," Trudeau, whose family is self-isolating following his wife's diagnosis, told a news conference held outside his Ottawa residence.

Trudeau and officials also said Canada was restricting departures and arrivals of overseas flights to a fewer number of Canadian airports and upping screenings of passengers for symptoms of the illness, as well as suspending all cruises in Canadian waters with more than 500 passengers and crew until at least the end of June.

Later in the day, Trudeau added, Finance Minister Bill Morneau would announce a "significant fiscal stimulus" to help offset the economic carnage triggered by the pandemic.

Earlier, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said 157 people have tested positive for the virus in Canada. More than 15,000 people have been tested.

