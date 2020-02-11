Assembly
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 1,000 in Mainland China with 2,097 Fresh Cases

Personnel in protective gear prepare to evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China. (Reuters)

Personnel in protective gear prepare to evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China. (Reuters)

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,097 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 11, 2020, 5:36 AM IST
Beijing: The number of fatalities from China's new-coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,011 nationwide on Tuesday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.


In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,097 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

