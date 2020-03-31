WORLD

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy's Lombardy Rises by Around 381 in a Day: Source

A Carabinieri officer walks in the old town in Bari as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Bari, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

The number of cases in the region, which includes the country's financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,047 to around 43,208, the source said.

  • Reuters Rome
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, the epicentre of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 381 in a day to some 7,199, a source familiar with the data said on Tuesday.

The daily deaths were down sharply from Monday's tally of 458 and marked the lowest daily toll since March 25.

The increase in cases was also smaller than the 1,154 registered on Monday and 1,592 on Sunday.

The nationwide tallies will be released at around 6.00 p.m. (1600 GMT). On Monday, the national death toll stood at 11,591, the highest in the world.

