Coronavirus Death Toll in US Crosses 50,000, Says Report; Average of 2,000 Citizens Died Each Day This Month

The United States death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 50,000 on Friday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the tracker, 50,031 people have now died in the US from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, with more than 8,70,000 confirmed cases.

The US is the hardest hit of any country as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. In the last 24 hours, 3,176 people died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins -- one of the deadliest days recorded anywhere since the start of the pandemic.

According to a Reuters rally, an average of about 2,000 Americans have died every day this month.

Despite the alarming figures, several US states such as Georgia and Texas were preparing to reopen some businesses as they started lifting lockdown measures.

The true number of cases is thought to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials has limited testing capacity.

Deaths are also likely higher, as most states only count hospital and nursing home victims and not those who died at home. About 40% of the deaths have happened in New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Michigan and Massachusetts.

Reaching 50,000, fatalities have exceeded the total number of American lives lost in the 1950-53 Korea War - 36,516. The total also exceeds deaths from the seasonal flu in seven out of nine recent seasons, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Flu deaths range from a low of 12,000 in 2011-2012 to a high of 61,000 lives lost in the 2017-2018 season.

