Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 25,000 in Europe as Global Cases Rise Above 7,00,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 25,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally Monday taken from official sources.

With a total of 25,037 deaths out of 399,381 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent with the highest toll from COVID-19. Italy has 10,779 deaths and Spain 7,340, making them the two most affected countries globally with more than three quarters of the deaths in Europe.

More than 7,27,080 cases of infection and 34,610 deaths have been recorded in 183 countries and territories since the coronavirus epidemic started in China in December, according to another AFP tally.

Mainland China has reported 3,304 deaths and 81,470 cases, Iran 2,757 deaths and 41,495 cases and France 2,606 fatalities and 40,174 cases.

A Greek woman aged in her 70s became the first person to die of COVID-19 on the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos, where the overcrowded Moria migrant camp is based.