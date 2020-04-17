WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1.4 Lakh, US Has Most Fatalities with over 31,500

A man is wheeled on a stretcher at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Reuters)

In total, 1,40,902 people have died of the virus, including 92,900 in Europe, the hardest hit continent in the world.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 12:01 AM IST
The global coronavirus death toll passed 1,40,000, with nearly two-thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Thursday.

There are now more than 2.1 million recorded infections globally, nearly half of which are in Europe.

The United States has the most deaths with 31,590 fatalities, followed by Italy with 22,170 and Spain's 19,130.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

