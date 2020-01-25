English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus-hit Chinese City Wuhan to Build Second New Hospital Within 10 Days

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)

The new hospital will add 1,300 hospital beds, in addition to another new facility which is being built in Wuhan to deal with the outbreak -- reportedly within 10 days.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 25, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Beijing: A central Chinese city that is the epicentre of a new SARS-like virus outbreak is building a second hospital "within half a month" to treat cases, state media reported Saturday.

According to the People's Daily, the new hospital will add 1,300 hospital beds, in addition to another new facility which is being built in Wuhan to deal with the outbreak -- reportedly within 10 days.

The news of the second hospital comes days after Chinese state media on Friday reported that the country is rushing to build a new hospital in a staggering 10 days to treat patients at the epicentre of coronavirus that has stricken hundreds of people.

The facility in the central city of Wuhan is expected to be in use by February 3 to serve a rising number of patients infected by the virus that has left at least 26 people dead and millions on lockdown in an effort to curb the spread.

The first hospital will have a capacity of 1,000 beds spread over 25,000 square metres, the official Xinhua news agency said.
