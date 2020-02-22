English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus' Incubation Period Could be 27 Days, Longer Than Previously Thought 14 Days

Representative Image. Reuters

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Shanghai: A 70-year-old man in China's Hubei Province was infected with coronavirus but did not show symptoms until 27 days later, the local government said on Saturday, meaning the virus' incubation period could be much longer than the presumed 14 days.

A longer incubation period could complicate efforts to contain spread of the epidemic that has so far killed more than 2,000 people and spread outside China.

The man, only identified by his family name, Jiang, on Jan. 24 drove his car back to Shennongjia, in northwestern Hubei, from eastern Ezhou, where he had close contact with his sister, who had been infected, according to the government website of Hubei, the virus epicentre.

He had a fever on Feb. 20 and tested positive for coronavirus a day later, according to the government statement.

