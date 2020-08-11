WORLD

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state

Australia's secondmost populous state reported a small rise in new COVID19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to send the city of Melbourne back into lockdown.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 5:41 AM IST
SYDNEY Australia’s second-most populous state reported a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to send the city of Melbourne back into lockdown.

Victoria state detected 331 new COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, compared with 322 infections and the same number of fatalities a day earlier, health officials said.

Daily infections in Victoria peaked at 725 on Aug. 5 and have been trending lower in recent days, following the imposition of a hard lockdown in Melbourne on July 19.

Nationally, Australia has detected about 22,000 infections and 332 deaths from COVID-19, far fewer than many other developed nations.

Outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales, the virus has been effectively eliminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 11, 2020, 5:41 AM IST
