WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Lockdown Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts

FILE PHOTO: International Space Station (ISS) crew member Andrew Morgan of NASA reacts during a spacesuit check at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: International Space Station (ISS) crew member Andrew Morgan of NASA reacts during a spacesuit check at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The search and rescue team for a capsule carrying the NASA astronauts could not reach the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan due to coronavirus lockdown.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Share this:

Almaty: NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will take an unusual - and more exhausting - route home after safely landing in the Kazakh steppe on Friday, a Russian healthcare official said, because of lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus.

A capsule carrying Morgan, Meir and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka touched down southeast of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan at 1117 local time, as scheduled, after nine months on the International Space Station.

But because all of Kazakhstan's provinces are in coronavirus lockdown, search and rescue teams could not set up base in Dzhezkazgan or provincial centre Karaganda, said Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, deputy head of Russia's Federal Medical Biological Agency.

Instead, the Baikonur cosmodrome located in Kazakhstan and rented by Russia was used as a base and the crew of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft will head there after being extracted from the capsule, Rogozhkin said in an interview broadcast online by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

From Baikonur, US astronauts will take a 300km (186 miles) drive to the city of Kzylorda, where they will board a NASA aircraft, he said, adding hours of exhausting land travel after 205 days in space, 3,280 orbits of Earth and a trip of 86.9 million miles.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,342

    +54,647*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,165,500

    +95,681*

  • Cured/Discharged

    550,453

    +32,522*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,705

    +8,512*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres