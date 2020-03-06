English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Lockdowns and Quarantines Must Respect Rights, Says UN Chief

Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

The United Nations Human Rights Office called for strict accordance with human rights standards in a way that is necessary and proportionate to the evaluated risk.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Geneva: Governments using lockdowns and quarantines to fight the deadly new coronavirus must ensure people's rights are respected and avoid unintended consequences for their livelihoods, the UN rights chief said on Friday.

"Lockdowns, quarantines and other such measures to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19 should always be carried out in strict accordance with human rights standards and in a way that is necessary and proportionate to the evaluated risk," Michelle Bachelet's office said in a statement.

