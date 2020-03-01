English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus: Mexico Confirms Fourth Case, Latest Victim Recently Visited Italy, Health Official Says

Representative Image.

Health authorities said the 20-year-old woman from Mexico's northern Coahuila state, who was tested positive, was carrying the virus without showing symptoms.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Mexico City: Mexico confirmed its fourth case of the new coronavirus -- all linked to recent travel to Italy -- after a young woman tested positive for infection.

Health authorities on Saturday said the 20-year-old from northern Coahuila state was carrying the virus without showing symptoms.

She had recently travelled to Milan and was now under isolation in her home, according to the state government.

Another eight people are being tested for suspected infection, authorities said.

The other three confirmed cases -- two men in Mexico City and one man in northern Sinaloa state -- are all believed to have visited northern Italy, authorities said Friday.

Italy has emerged as one of the global hotspots of the COVID-19 outbreak with more than 1,100 cases in cities across the country's north.

The virus has infected around 87,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 since it first emerged in central China late last year.

