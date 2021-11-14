Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states’ power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures as the country’s seven-day COVID incidence rate hit record highs.
The number of people per 100,000 infected last week rose to 277. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Assam on Saturday reported four COVID-19 fatalities, up from one the day before, while 221 new cases pushed the tally in the state to 6,13,784, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The state had logged 251 new infections on Friday and Thursday. The positivity rate has increased to 0.67 per cent as against 0.62 per cent on Friday, the bulletin said. Kamrup(Metro), Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur reported one death each, taking the total deaths due to the virus in the state to 6,047. The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes. Assam currently has 1,925 active coronavirus cases, as against 1,870 on Friday.
Meghalaya on Saturday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 84,013, officials said. With the new infections, the number of active cases in this hill state increased to 277, they said. Health Services Director Dr. Aman War said out of the seven new cases, six were detected in East Khasi Hills district and one in Ri Bhoi. He said 26 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,274. A total of 1,462 people have died due to the viral infection to date, War said. No COVID-19 fatality was reported on Saturday and Friday. Meanwhile, health officials in Meghalaya have thus far tested over 11.71 lakh samples for COVID-19. As of Friday, a total of 18.43 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, and 7,18,106 of them have received both doses, War said.
Sikkim on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 32,096, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. Four fresh cases were recorded in East Sikkim, and one in West Sikkim. The state’s coronavirus death toll stood at 400, with no reports of new fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said. Sikkim now has 121 active coronavirus cases, while 334 patients have migrated to other states, and 31,241 people have recovered from the disease.
Several thousand people rallied in Melbourne against new vaccination mandates on Saturday, with a few comparing the state government to Nazis and calling for violence against politicians, local media said. In Australia, where 83% of people aged 16 and above have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, nationwide vaccinations are voluntary. But states and territories have mandated vaccinations for many occupations and barred the unvaccinated from activities such as dining out and concerts. The Melbourne demonstration against the vaccination mandate that came into effect on Saturday – requiring construction workers in Victoria state to be fully inoculated – was peaceful, with no immediate reports of unruly behaviour or arrests.
Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19. The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards — named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu— as “truly heartbreaking.” The zoo began treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month. The zoo said the tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a recovery. The zoo said it remains open to the public and continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals. Zoos across the country, including at the St. Louis Zoo and the Denver Zoo, have battled COVID-19 outbreaks among their animals.
Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states’ power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures as the country’s seven-day COVID incidence rate hit record highs. The number of people per 100,000 infected last week rose to 277.4, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Saturday, and has risen to over 500 in some regions of the country. The head of Germany’s largest doctors association Marburger Bund told German media group Funke Mediengruppe that overburdened intensive care units may need to move patients between regions to find beds in coming weeks.
The head of Germany’s largest doctors association Marburger Bund told German media group Funke Mediengruppe that overburdened intensive care units may need to move patients between regions to find beds in coming weeks.
The federal government and leaders of Germany’s 16 states are due to discuss new pandemic measures next week, but the three parties negotiating to form a new government have agreed to let a state of emergency, in place since the start of the pandemic, expire on Nov. 25 as planned.
But state health ministers of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hessen and Brandenburg argued that states needed to keep the option open of implementing policies which required a state of emergency to enforce – such as curfews, lockdowns or school closures – if the situation worsened.
“In the face of the burden on hospitals, which in some regions are close to absolute overload, the epidemic status should be prolonged on a national level,” the three health ministers said in a joint statement on Saturday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged unvaccinated people to reconsider their decision in a video message on Saturday morning. She also called for stronger enforcement of rules requiring a negative test, vaccination or proof of recovery before entering closed spaces, and faster rollout of booster vaccines.
“Difficult weeks lie ahead of us, and you can see that I am very worried,” Merkel said, speaking in her weekly video podcast. “I urgently ask everyone who has not yet been vaccinated: please reconsider.”
The German army is preparing to mobilise 12,000 soldiers by Christmas to assist overrun healthcare services, Spiegel newspaper reported, and will provide booster vaccinations and tests in care homes and hospitals.
So far, 630 soldiers have been deployed, Spiegel reported. The army was not immediately available for comment.
Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.