Coronavirus Outbreak: How to Prepare for and Prevent the Deadly Strain

Coronavirus is a clear and present danger. The deadly virus which originated from China has spread its footprints across the world. The outbreak has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected over 90,000 people in the world.

India has also been hit by coronavirus with 28 cases been confirmed by the health ministry. Out of the 28 cases, 22 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

How to Prepare

Coronavirus is a new strain and till now there is no vaccine for it. However, it can be contained following some prevention measures and preparing for it in advance.

Inspection at airports: People from countries where coronavirus has hit hard should be inspected thoroughly at airports. Travelling records of people entering the country should also be checked.

Hospitals need to be ready: Authorities should ensure that hospitals are equipped with all the essential items like medicines and vaccines. The central and state governments should also erect some makeshift hospitals in advance in districts across the country.

Awareness: There should be proper awareness about coronavirus as to how it spread and how it should be dealt with.

Prevention from Coronavirus

Wash hands: Develop a habit of washing hands with soap or alcohol-based hand rub at regular intervals.

Social distance: Maintain a distance of at least one metre from infected people or those who have cold or fever. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, he releases small liquid droplets into the air and you may inhale that if you are standing close.

Use hanky or tissue: While in a public place, you should use handkerchief or tissue so that you could cover your nose or mouth if somebody sneezes or coughs. You should also refrain from constantly touching your nose, mouth or eyes.

Go to a doctor: Immediately visit a doctor if you have caught cold or fever. Don’t seek advice from Google or social media.