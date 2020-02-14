Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China Records 116 More Deaths, 'Pariah' Cruise Ship Docks at Last

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The daily death toll in the Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak halved on Friday, officials said, while passengers on a cruise ship blocked from five countries due to virus fears finally disembarked in Cambodia.
In its latest update, Hubei province's health commission on Friday said it had recorded 116 deaths and 4,823 new cases of the flu-like virus that emerged in the provincial capital, Wuhan, in December. The number of new deaths and infections was down sharply on the previous day, when a change in the methods of diagnosing patients led to a record spike in cases.
Feb 14, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
Mask Production in China Reaches 94% | China's mask production capacity utilization rate reached 94% on Tuesday, even as more enterprises that had suspended operations due to novel coronavirus outbreak resumed production, stated stated-run news agency People's Daily of China.
Feb 14, 2020 10:00 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A florist wears a face mask and gloves while ensembling a bouquet at a flowers shop in a mall, in Beijing, China. (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Feb 14, 2020 9:55 am (IST)
Virus May not be Passed to Baby in Late Pregnancy | According to state-run media agency People's Daily of China, a small observational study by Chinese scientists has concluded that coronavirus may not be passed to the baby from her mother in the later stages of the pregnancy.
Feb 14, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Chicken Freezer Space Runs-out in China | Ships carrying refrigerated cargo containers of chicken from the United States to China are being diverted to ports in Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. poultry export trade group, Reuters reported. “Chinese ports have run out of space for refrigerated containers, Jim Sumner, president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, said.
Feb 14, 2020 9:47 am (IST)
Mobile-users Now Text Authorities Their Travel Details | One of the three state-run telecom firms in China has introduced a feature for subcribers to send text messages to a hotline that generates a list of provinces they have recently visited, New York Times reported. This helps authorities to know where the new citizens have travelled.
Feb 14, 2020 9:42 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A woman wearing a mask is seen at a subway station in Shanghai, China. (Reuters/ Aly Song)
Feb 14, 2020 9:33 am (IST)
Thai Students Send Hearts to China on Valentines Day | Thai students form a heart shape on Valentine's Day to show their support for China on their fight against coronavirus in a school in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)
Feb 14, 2020 9:30 am (IST)
Asian Shares Rise | Asian shares edged up on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.3%, led by gains in Hong Kong and South Korea. On the week, the pan-regional index was up 1.94%, reported Reuters.
Feb 14, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
Ship Welcomed in Cambodia | Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomes passengers of MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, as it docks in Sihanoukvil. (Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)
Feb 14, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Honda to Restart Wuhan Plant | Honda Motor Co said Friday that it now plans to restart operations at its vehicle plant in Wuhan, China on February 21, a week later than initially planned. Japan's third-largest automaker plans to resume output from the factory from the week of February 24.
Feb 14, 2020 9:20 am (IST)
Fake News Worsens Outbreak | The rise of "fake news" - including misinformation and inaccurate advice on social media - could make disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic currently spreading in China worse, according to research published on Friday. "Misinformation means that bad advice can circulate very quickly, and it can change human behaviour to take greater risks," said Paul Hunter, a UEA professor of medicine who co-led the study, Reuters reported.
Feb 14, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Japan Vows to Step-up Efforts | Japan on Friday vowed to step up testing and containment efforts for the coronavirus after suffering its first death and the confirmation of new cases, including a doctor and taxi driver. Japan's health ministry said Thursday that a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, just to the west of Tokyo, had died. She was transferred between hospitals as her condition worsened and was only confirmed to have the coronavirus after her death, Reuters reported.
Feb 14, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
Sydney Passenger Causes Scare |Australian health officials tested a passenger onboard a cruise ship docked in Sydney harbour for a "respiratory illness" on Friday, causing passengers to fret about the potential of another shipboard outbreak of the coronavirus. The New South Wales state government said health officials boarded the Norwegian Jewel shortly after it docked in Sydney on Friday from a tour around New Zealand to undertake a routine assessment of passengers arriving from overseas, Reuters reported. Image: (Reuters/Gary Hershorn)
Feb 14, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Virus Could Hit Indian Drug Industry | Drug manufacturers in India are worried as the prolonged shutdown in China due to novel coronavirus outbreak may affect import of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from the neighbouring country. The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) last week constituted a high-level panel to assess its impact of the outbreak of the deadly virus in China on the supply of APIs in India.
Feb 14, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Europe Worried About Supplies | European health ministers expressed concern about stocks of medicine and medical supplies Thursday and urged EU member states to work together against the new coronavirus outbreak. A statement urged "enhanced coordination between Member States to ensure effectiveness of all measures, including, if necessary, measures regarding travel, while safeguarding free movement within the EU."
Feb 14, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Mobile World Congress Cancelled | The world's biggest telecom assembly MWC 2020 has been cancelled as telecom companies one after the other pulled out of the annual conference following the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus in China. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is held every year in Barcelona and top Indian industry leaders, as well as top government officials and ministers, have been attending the event. Read more here. Image: (Reuters/ Nacho Doce)
Feb 14, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Kerala Student Gets Discharged | A student from Kerala who was studying at Wuhan University and had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being evacuated by India, was discharged from the isolation ward of Alappuzha Medical college hospital, health department sources said. He was the country's second coronavius patient and was let-go after two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune turned out negative, PTI reported.
Feb 14, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Death Toll Nears 1,500 | Death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 1,483 with Hubei province reporting 116 new fatalities, the country's health officials said on Friday. The hard-hit province reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said. Read more here.
Representative image (Reuters)
Japan confirmed its first coronavirus death on Thursday - a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo. The death was the third outside mainland China, after two others in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Japan is one of the worst affected of more than two dozen countries and territories outside mainland China that have seen hundreds of infections from the flu-like sickness.
Figures due out on Monday are expected to show Japan's economy - the world's third-largest - shrank an annualised 3.7% in the October-December quarter, due partly to the impact of the virus outbreak, according to analysts.
"Investors will surely avoid Asia for the time being and will shift funds to the U.S., geographically the most separated from the region," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
A cruise liner quarantined off a Japanese port has more than 200 people confirmed with the disease. Authorities have said they will allow some elderly people to disembark on Friday.
Passengers on another cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over coronavirus fears started disembarking in Cambodia on Friday.
The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville on Thursday. It had anchored offshore early in the morning to allow Cambodian officials to board and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health or flu-like symptoms.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen greeted the passengers with handshakes and bouquets of roses as they stepped off the ship and boarded a waiting bus.
"My wife and I gave him some chocolates as a show of our appreciation," Lou Poandel, a tourist from New Jersey, told Reuters after he disembarked and met the Cambodian leader.
Global health authorities are still scrambling to find "patient zero" - a person who carried the disease into a company meeting in Singapore from which it spread to five other countries.