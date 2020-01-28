Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 3 Suspected Cases at Delhi's RML Hospital, Blood Samples Sent for Testing

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Three suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML). The blood samples of three people — all men aged between 24 and 48 — have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing. Meanwhile, Asian markets tumbled again on Tuesday, extending a global sell-off as the toll from a rapidly spreading Chinese virus spiked to more than 100 dead and thousands infected, with investors fretting over the impact on an already fragile world economy.
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed. As of Tuesday, more than 4,000 people have been infected across China, the bulk of them in and around Wuhan. Some reports have stated the symptoms of the infections as runny nose, sore throat, headache, fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, especially for those with weak immune system. There are currently no vaccines available to protect people against the infection that can be transmitted from human to human.
Jan 28, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
After Sri Lanka, Philippines Halts Visas on Arrival for Chinese | The Philippines stopped issuing visas on arrival to Chinese nationals today in a bid to keep the southeast Asian nation free of Coronavirus. There have been no confirmed cases in the Philippines since the coronavirus outbreak began in China's central city of Wuhan. "We are taking this proactive measure to slow down travel, and possibly help prevent the entry of the 2019-nCov," Jaime Morente, the commissioner of the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration, said in a statement, referring to the virus.
Jan 28, 2020 10:22 am (IST)
Asian Shares Sink on Mounting Worries | Asian shares skidded again today on deepening worries over the expanding outbreak of a new virus in China. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China were closed Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays, while South Korea's benchmark tumbled 3.4% to 2,170.88 as it reopened after its own holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 23,128.24, while Australia's S&P ASX/200 slipped 1.4% to 6,988.60. Shares also fell in Taiwan, Jakarta and Singapore.
Jan 28, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
US Urges Its Citizens to Reconsider Travelling to China | The US has urged its citizens to reconsider travelling to China amid coronavirus outbreak that has killed 106 people after its outbreak in the city of Wuhan. China on Tuesday said that 106 people have died from coronavirus epidemic as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stand at 4,515. Barring Tibet, all Chinese provinces have reported the virus cases, posing a major challenge for the health authorities to contain it. "Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory," the State Department said in a travel advisory issued on Monday, which replaces the one issued only last week on January 23.
Jan 28, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
3 Suspected Cases in Delhi | Three suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lal hospital. Samples of the patients have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control.
Jan 28, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.
Jan 28, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Facebook Asks Employees to Put Off Non-essential Travel to China | Facebook Inc has asked employees to suspend non-essential travel to mainland China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said today. The company also told employees who had travelled to China to work from home. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees," a company spokesman told Reuters.
Jan 28, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
4,515 Infected in China | As of January 27 the death toll in China had risen to 106, with 100 in Hubei province, authorities reported. Another 4,515 people in China had been infected. There were 2,714 confirmed cases in Hubei province, up from 1,423 on January 26.
Jan 28, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Centre Steps Up Vigil in Areas Bordering Nepal | The Centre has stepped up vigil in areas bordering Nepal in view of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus detected there. No case of novel coronavirus infection has been detected in India so far. The Union Health Ministry yesterday said teams of healthcare professionals have been deployed in West Bengal's Panitanki and Uttarakhand's Jhulaghat and Jauljibi in Pithoragarh district, bordering Nepal.
Jan 28, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
UP to Set Up Isolation Wards as Precaution | Meanwhile, in India, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday directed officials to set up 10-bed isolation wards in every district hospital and medical college of the state as a precautionary measure to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus. The directive came during a review meeting of health department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also directed that special vigil should be maintained at airports and on the Indo-Nepal border. The chief minister further directed the health department officials to take necessary steps in coordination with the Union Health ministry.
Jan 28, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
1st Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Germany | Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China. "A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the patient was under surveillance in an isolation ward. The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but said he was in a "medically good state".
Jan 28, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Sri Lanka Suspends Visa on Arrival for Chinese Citizens | Sri Lanka suspended its policy of granting visa on arrival for Chinese travellers today after the health authorities detected the country's first coronavirus infection. A 40-year-old Chinese woman was found positive for the virus after she arrived on January 19 and was tested positive for the coronavirus when she was leaving the airport on January 25. She was admitted to the infectious diseases hospital. Following this, the Sri Lankan health authorities ordered the suspension of the on arrival visa policy for the Chinese nationals. Travellers from China must apply for visa via the online portal, the authorities said
Jan 28, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
China Reports 25 More Coronavirus Deaths | China today reported 25 more deaths from coronavirus as the US government prepared to evacuate Americans from the city at the center of the outbreak. Authorities reported 24 deaths in Hubei province, where the virus first was detected in December, and one in Beijing, the Chinese capital. No national total was immediately announced but with 81 deaths reported through Monday, that would make the toll at least 106.
A thermal screeening device for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at T3 of IGi airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
The deadly coronavirus has also affected people in Australia, Cambodia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, United States, France and Germany.
China on Tuesday postponed the start of the spring semester for schools and universities across the country over concerns about a deadly virus outbreak. The decision came as the death toll from the new coronavirus soared to 106. Students are currently on holiday for the Lunar New Year and the education ministry did not provide a date for teaching to resume.
In Britain, around 1,500 people who came to the country from the Chinese epicentre of the epidemic in the past two weeks must put themselves in isolation, the UK health minister said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said authorities "cannot be 100 percent certain" that the virus cannot spread from a person who exhibits no flu-like symptoms.
Canadian health authorities also confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus, and said the patient's wife had also tested positive. The woman's case is still listed as "presumptive," pending final confirmation by a national lab in Winnipeg, officials said. Nearly 20 people are being monitored.
The patient confirmed to have the virus — a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on January 22 from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic — is being treated in isolation in a hospital there. His wife, who traveled with him, also is believed to have contracted the virus and is in self-isolation, David Williams, Ontario province's chief medical officer, said in a statement.
The US State Department has encouraged Americans to "reconsider" any plans to travel to China. The State Department also issued a stern warning for its citizens not to travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. So far, 82 people have died as a result of the virus, all of them in China.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said it remained unclear if the deadly coronavirus spreading in China and beyond is contagious during its incubation period, before symptoms appear.
The virus, which can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has in a matter of weeks killed more than 80 people and infected some 2,740 in China, while cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries. In a fresh report on the new virus, known as 2019nCoV, the UN health agency said current estimates put the incubation period for the virus at between two and 10 days.
Global stocks and oil also dropped as panicked investors fled risky assets for safer bets gold, bonds, the dollar and the yen, after China warned that a deadly new coronavirus was spreading fast. Luxury goods makers and airlines suffered particularly on equity markets, as Chinese tourist spending is a key factor for them. Shares of energy and technology companies were also weak.