Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 3 Suspected Cases at Delhi's RML Hospital, Blood Samples Sent for Testing

A thermal screeening device for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at T3 of IGi airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)



The deadly coronavirus has also affected people in Australia, Cambodia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, United States, France and Germany.



China on Tuesday postponed the start of the spring semester for schools and universities across the country over concerns about a deadly virus outbreak. The decision came as the death toll from the new coronavirus soared to 106. Students are currently on holiday for the Lunar New Year and the education ministry did not provide a date for teaching to resume.



In Britain, around 1,500 people who came to the country from the Chinese epicentre of the epidemic in the past two weeks must put themselves in isolation, the UK health minister said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said authorities "cannot be 100 percent certain" that the virus cannot spread from a person who exhibits no flu-like symptoms.



Canadian health authorities also confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus, and said the patient's wife had also tested positive. The woman's case is still listed as "presumptive," pending final confirmation by a national lab in Winnipeg, officials said. Nearly 20 people are being monitored.



The patient confirmed to have the virus — a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on January 22 from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic — is being treated in isolation in a hospital there. His wife, who traveled with him, also is believed to have contracted the virus and is in self-isolation, David Williams, Ontario province's chief medical officer, said in a statement.



The US State Department has encouraged Americans to "reconsider" any plans to travel to China. The State Department also issued a stern warning for its citizens not to travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. So far, 82 people have died as a result of the virus, all of them in China.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said it remained unclear if the deadly coronavirus spreading in China and beyond is contagious during its incubation period, before symptoms appear.



The virus, which can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has in a matter of weeks killed more than 80 people and infected some 2,740 in China, while cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries. In a fresh report on the new virus, known as 2019nCoV, the UN health agency said current estimates put the incubation period for the virus at between two and 10 days.



Global stocks and oil also dropped as panicked investors fled risky assets for safer bets gold, bonds, the dollar and the yen, after China warned that a deadly new coronavirus was spreading fast. Luxury goods makers and airlines suffered particularly on equity markets, as Chinese tourist spending is a key factor for them. Shares of energy and technology companies were also weak.