Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Hong Kong Disneyland Closed 'Until Further Notice'; US to Evacuate Citizens from Virus Epicentre

Event Highlights Markets Feel the Coronavirus Chill

Lunar New Year Celebrations Muted Worldwide

French Carmaker to Evacuate Workers

Canada Hospital Confirms Coronavirus 1st Case

US to Evacuate Staff from Wuhan

Hong Kong Disneyland Shuts



China has expanded drastic travel restrictions to contain the viral contagion that President Xi Jinping said posed a "grave" threat, as the death toll reached 56 and Shanghai reported its first fatality. China has locked down the worst-hit province of Hubei in the country's centre in a massive quarantine affecting tens of millions of people to slow the spread of a respiratory illness that has killed 56 people and infected almost 2,000.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Hong Kong's Disneyland has announced that it is shutting its doors until further notice over the deadly corona virus outbreak in central China, a day after city authorities classified the crisis as an emergency. The United States, meanwhile, is arranging a flight to evacuate personnel and American citizens trapped at the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus virus.China has expanded drastic travel restrictions to contain the viral contagion that President Xi Jinping said posed a "grave" threat, as the death toll reached 56 and Shanghai reported its first fatality. China has locked down the worst-hit province of Hubei in the country's centre in a massive quarantine affecting tens of millions of people to slow the spread of a respiratory illness that has killed 56 people and infected almost 2,000. Jan 26, 2020 10:22 am (IST) trong> Markets Feel the Coronavirus Chill | Meanwhile, stocks around the world fell this week on worries that a new type of virus in China may ultimately hit profits for companies from Wuhan to Washington. The World Health Organization has held off on calling the outbreak a global health emergency but says it may become one. The Coronavirus has killed more than two dozen people and infected more than 800, with the epicenter in the city of Wuhan in central China. The virus can transmit from human to human, which increases its potential spread. Jan 26, 2020 9:53 am (IST) Coronavirus Mutes Lunar New Year Celebrations Worldwide | Lunar New Year festivities were canceled across mainland China yesterday and scaled back in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, where residents also endured months of anti-government protests in the last lunar year. The new coronavirus — from a family of viruses that also caused the deadly SARS epidemic in 2002-03 — didn't stop everyone from going to temples, but many wore face masks as protection. Other countries worldwide also celebrated under the shadow of the deadly virus. Jan 26, 2020 9:42 am (IST) French Carmaker to Evacuate Workers from Wuhan Amid Outbreak | France and a major automaker yesterday said that they are moving to get citizens out of a locked-down Wuhan city. French automaker PSA Group says it will evacuate its employees and their families from Wuhan in central China, quarantine them in another major Chinese city and then bring them back to France. The Foreign Ministry said French officials were studying “eventual options" for all its nationals to leave if they wish. It comes a day after France announced that three cases of the new virus are being treated in two French hospitals — the first confirmed in Europe. All the patients are Chinese who had recently returned from China and are doing well, officials said. Jan 26, 2020 9:35 am (IST) Canada Hospital Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus | A Toronto hospital yesterday said it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada's first. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.” Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on January 23. "He really wasn't in Toronto very long. He wasn't feeling well. I think he was at home and the people that live with him are in self isolation," said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's Associated Chief Medical Officer. Jan 26, 2020 9:24 am (IST) US to Evacuate Staff from Epidemic-stricken Wuhan | Meanwhile, the US Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan announced that it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight on Tuesday. A notice on Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco. It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus," a new respiratory disease that has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan. Jan 26, 2020 9:20 am (IST) Yesterday, Hong Kong classified the outbreak as an "emergency" — the city's highest warning tier — and announced ramped-up measures to reduce the risk of further infections. The Chinese government stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to the closed-off city at the centre of the outbreak. Jan 26, 2020 9:19 am (IST) 5 Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Hong Kong | The move came as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam faced criticism in some quarters over her administration's response to the crisis, including calls to halt, or limit, arrivals from the Chinese mainland where the epidemic began. Of the five people who have tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong so far, four arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects with the mainland. Lam has resisted closing the border, saying the crisis is not yet at a point where such a drastic measure is needed. But she has announced all mainland arrivals must now sign health declaration forms. Jan 26, 2020 9:16 am (IST) Hong Kong Disneyland Shuts Amid Fears of Coronavirus Outbreak | Hong Kong's Disneyland has announced that it is shutting its doors today until further notice over the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in central China, a day after city authorities classified the crisis as an emergency. The park said it was taking the step to protect "the health and safety of our guests and cast members" and said refunds would be given. Ocean Park, a rival amusement park on Hong Kong's main island, said it was also closing its doors. The new virus accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far in what the country's leader called a grave situation.

File photo of Disney's cartoon characters performing with lion dancers at Hong Kong Disneyland. (REUTERS/Paul Yeung/File)



The virus has also spread around the world, with cases confirmed in around a dozen other countries as distant as France, Australia and the United States. In the epicentre city of Wuhan, Hubei's capital, new restrictions went into effect Sunday banning most cars from the streets of the metropolis of 11 million.



The normally bustling streets of Wuhan were deserted on Sunday morning, with staff at a hotel telling AFP they had to walk to work. Authorities have also started to curtail travel in other parts of the country.



Long-distance bus services entering and leaving Beijing, the capital of 20 million, were suspended on Sunday. The neighbouring northern city of Tianjin, with a population 15 million, announced it would follow suit on Monday.



Overseas Chinese tour groups will be suspended from Monday while domestic trips have already been halted since Friday. The nationwide death toll rose to 56 after 15 new deaths, most in Hubei.



In a worrying sign for containment efforts, the country's financial hub Shanghai on Sunday reported its first death from the virus -- an 88-year-old man with pre-existing health problems.



The death was the first reported in a major city outside of Hubei's capital of Wuhan, where the outbreak is believed to have originated in a seafood and live animal market.



The government has said most of the fatalities involved people already weakened by pre-existing health conditions.



Fearing a repeat of the deadly SARS epidemic of 2002-03, China has dramatically scaled back celebrations and travel associated with the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Friday, to prevent large gatherings of people.



Xi said at a Communist Party leadership meeting on the situation that China was "faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread" of the virus.



China's military has dispatched 450 medics, many with experience combating infectious diseases, to help treat patients in Wuhan, where hospitals are overwhelmed and medical supplies like goggles and masks running low.



On Saturday, when they should have been celebrating Lunar New Year's Day, people waiting at one Wuhan hospital complained bitterly.



"It takes at least five hours to see a doctor," one woman, who didn't want to be named, told AFP.



One man in his 30s said some people had to queue for two days. Many people brought their own chairs.



Wuhan is racing to build two makeshift field hospitals within a fortnight to add hundreds of beds. Work on the first facility began Friday and could be ready in just over a week, according to state media.



On Saturday, police manning a roadblock on the city's outskirts turned away a handful of vehicles trying to exit Wuhan.



"Nobody can leave," an officer told AFP.



But some foreigners may soon be on the way out, with France's government and the French carmaker PSA -- which has a sizable presence in Wuhan -- formulating plans to evacuate staff and relatives.



Those people are expected to face a quarantine period in another Chinese city.



China's National Health Commission has ordered nationwide measures to detect and isolate people carrying the virus on planes, trains and buses across the country.



The crisis has seen public attractions such as Beijing's Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and a section of the Great Wall closed as a precaution.