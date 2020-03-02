Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Second Man Dies in Washington as Global Toll Crosses 3,000

Event Highlights Global Death Passes 3,000 Mark



South Korea, the biggest nest of infections outside China, reported nearly 500 new cases on Monday, bringing its total past 4,000. With fears of a pandemic on the rise, the World Health Organization urged all countries to stock up on critical care ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms of the deadly respiratory disease.

Mar 2, 2020 8:38 am (IST) Australia Raises Travel Advice | Australia issued travel advice to Italy where citizens have been advised to 'reconsider the need to travel' to northern Italy which includes 10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto. Mar 2, 2020 8:30 am (IST) Second Death in the US | Second man dies of the novel coronavirus in the US. At least 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the US. #BREAKING Second man dies of #coronavirus in US: health officials pic.twitter.com/NHr5qmF6E0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 2, 2020 Mar 2, 2020 8:28 am (IST) Number of Cases in Germany Rises to 129 | The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Germany jumped sharply to 129 on Sunday, reports AFP. The number of cases have almost doubled from 66 on Saturday morning. Mar 2, 2020 8:24 am (IST) Singapore Confirms Four More Cases | Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed four more cases of coronavirus, including a Japanese national and two maids from Myanmar and the Philippines. Mar 2, 2020 8:19 am (IST) Fresh Cases in South Korea | Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases were recorded in South Korea, bringing the total tally of infected people to over 4,000. #BREAKING South Korea reports nearly 500 new coronavirus cases, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000 pic.twitter.com/gqLuZpA0xo — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 2, 2020 Mar 2, 2020 8:17 am (IST) Global Death Passes 3,000 Mark | The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths.

The new fatalities were all in the virus epicentre Hubei province, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.



The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears over its impact on the world economy, causing global markets to log their worst losses since the 2008 financial crisis.



China's economy has ground to a halt with large swathes of the country under quarantine or measures to restrict travel.



Other countries have started to enact their own drastic containment measures, including banning arrivals from virus-hit countries, locking down towns, urging citizens to stay home and suspending major events such as football matches or trade fairs. In a stark example of growing global anxiety, the Louvre -- the world's most visited museum -- closed on Sunday after staff refused to work over fears about the virus.



China reported 42 more deaths on Monday -- all in central Hubei province. The virus is believed to have originated in a market that sold wild animals in Hubei's capital, Wuhan.



The death toll in China alone rose to 2,912, but it is also rising abroad, with the second highest tally in Iran with 54, while the United States and Australia had their first fatalities from the disease over the weekend.



The WHO says the virus appears to particularly hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illness.



It has a mortality rate ranging between two and five percent -- much higher than the flu, at 0.1 percent, but lower than another coronavirus-linked illness, SARS, which had a 9.5 percent death rate when it killed nearly 800 people in 2002-2003.



But infections are also rising faster abroad than in China now, as the country's drastic measures, including quarantining some 56 million people in Hubei since late January, appear to be paying off.



After an increase on Sunday, China's National Health Commission reported 202 new infections on Monday, the lowest daily rise since late January. There have been more than 80,000 infections in the world's most populous country. By contrast, infections are soaring elsewhere.



Four more people died in South Korea, taking its toll to 22. Infection numbers have surged in recent days and the country's central bank has warned of negative growth in the first quarter, noting the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports.



The figures are expected to rise further as authorities test more than 260,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious group often condemned as a cult that is linked to more than half the cases.



Infections nearly doubled over the weekend in Italy, Europe's hardest hit country with nearly 1,700 cases.



Rome said Sunday it would deliver 3.6 billion euros ($4 million) in emergency aid to sectors affected by the virus.