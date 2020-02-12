Coronavirus Outbreak: Singapore Bank Evacuated After Staff Tests Positive

Singapore: Leading Singaporean multinational bank DBS bank on Wednesday cleared its downtown office and told some 300 employees to work from home after one of its staff was infected with the Coronavirus.

Singapore had previously reported 47 cases of the new virus, the Health Ministry of the island city-state confirmed.

The firm, in a statement, said that on Wednesday morning, one of its employees was confirmed to be infected of the new virus, and as a precautionary measure, the authorities told all its staff on the same floor to work from home.

“We are also currently conducting detailed contact tracing with all employees and other parties that the infected person may have come into contact with,” the statement read.

The virus outbreak, which is centred in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has prompted numerous cities inside China to go into lockdown, left thousands of cruise ship passengers stranded on their holiday vessels and led many governments in the region to impose unprecedented travel restrictions.

The air show’s events, however, went ahead as scheduled on Wednesday, as rival aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus sought to draw attention to the aviation industry’s future potential while acknowledging the shadow cast by the outbreak that has led to cancellations of tens of thousands of flights.

Boeing, already struggling over the grounding of its 737 Max fleet after two crashes that killed nearly 350 people, reported zero orders for new jets in January and forecast the cargo business is likely to contract in 2020.

“We, like our customers, are trying to figure out the depth and breadth of this virus and the impact on the airlines,” Boeing’s vice president for commercial marketing, Randy Tinseth, said at the Singapore Air Show.

“Without doubt, we will see an impact," Tinseth added.

"If we’re not seeing goods travel, not seeing planes fly, it’s going to be tough to see any growth in the cargo market this year. We see 14 months of contraction in the freight market.”