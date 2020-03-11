English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Outbreak: Teen Activist Greta Thunberg to Move Friday Climate Rallies Online

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)

The Swedish teenager attracts large crowds to protest against climate change. Thousands turned out to hear her in the English city of Bristol last month and thousands more joined her at a rally in Brussels last week.

  • Reuters Stockholm
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Share this:

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, on Wednesday called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

A growing number of countries are banning large public gatherings as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Thunberg attracts large crowds to protest against climate change. Thousands turned out to hear her in the English city of Bristol last month and thousands more joined her at a rally in Brussels last week.

"You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline ! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate," she said on her Twitter account.

"The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds - listen to local authorities," she said.

The Fridays for Future movement calls on politicians to listen to climate scientists and take urgent action to against global warming.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story