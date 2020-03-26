Coronavirus Outbreak: TikTok Announces $10 Million Contribution to WHO’s Response Fund

Even as several celebs and business tycoons are coming out to contribute money in the fight against COVID-19, video-sharing app TikTok has also announced that it would donate $10 million to the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund.

The WHO through this fund is providing essential supplies amid coronavirus outbreak.

TikTok president Alex Zhu through his blogpost has said that the company has taken inspiration from those who have stepped in to help people in the midst of this prevailing situation.

The company has asserted that the amount contributed by them will help the WHO ensure essential supplies to healthcare workers and expedite research for the development of life-saving medicines or vaccines.

Zhu, in his blogpost, also urged people to abide by their government’s directive to arrest the transmission of the novel coronavirus. He said people should refrain from going to crowded places. The TikTok president also asked people to practice hygiene and ensure that their carelessness does not lead to building up of pressure on healthcare workers.

Stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Roger Federer, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are aiding the coronavirus relief efforts.

In India, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced that he would contribute 100 per cent of his salary to create a fund to help small businesses and self-employed people who have been dealt a blow by coronavirus. He also encouraged people to contribute to this cause.

COVID-19 has hit the health of humans and the world economy badly. The likes of small labourers, farmers, small businesses owners are struggling to meet their daily needs.