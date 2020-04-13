WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: 59 Indians Among 233 New Cases in Singapore

Representative image of coronavirus in Singapore. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative image of coronavirus in Singapore. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Singapore has recorded a total of 2,532 coronavirus patients.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Share this:

Singapore: Fifty-nine Indians working in Singapore are among the 233 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532.

Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases.

The remaining 167 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

Seven new clusters, or common places of gatherings, were found, including one linked to the Black Tap restaurant at a five-star casino-resort complex, Marina Bay Sands. Burgers and milkshakes restaurant Black Tap is linked to eight cases and McDonald's is linked to five infections.

Thirty-one of the 976 patients still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while most others are stable or improving.

There are 988 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19. They are being isolated and cared for at community facilities, said the ministry.

The death toll stands at eight.

Four additional cases are linked to the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, taking its total to 82.

The number of work permit holders working in Singapore and dormitory-related cases has increased sharply and this is likely to go up, "especially as we undertake more aggressive testing in dormitories", said the ministry.

Authorities further tightened circuit breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and closing all beaches.

Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from Apr 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,412

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,357

    +1,132

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,348

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres