Coronavirus Pandemic Getting Worse Globally, Warns WHO Head Tedros

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of World Health Organization (WHO), attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tedros said that once the pandemic was over, the world should build a "new normal" that would be fairer, greener and help prevent climate change.

  • Reuters Brussels
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 9:40 PM IST
The COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding in Europe, but getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week and the number of deaths 500,000, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking via video-conference with members of the European Parliament's health committee, Tedros said that once the pandemic was over, the world should not return to its previous state, but build a "new normal" that would be fairer, greener and help prevent climate change.

