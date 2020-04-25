WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Coronavirus is God's Wrath for Obscenity and Nudity: Pakistan Cleric's Bizarre Remarks

Members of Pakistan's moon sighting committee perform evening prayers after they tried to look for the new moon that will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, amid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Members of Pakistan's moon sighting committee perform evening prayers after they tried to look for the new moon that will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, amid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Rights activists and members of civil society have condemned the remarks made by religious leader Maulana Tariq Jamil on national television during Prime Minister Imran Khan's telethon.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Share this:

Lahore: A prominent Pakistani cleric has stoked controversy after his bizarre remarks relating to the coronavirus pandemic which he claimed was due to God's wrath in view of increasing obscenity and nudity.


Rights activists and members of civil society have condemned the remarks made by religious leader Maulana Tariq Jamil on national television during Prime Minister Imran Khan's telethon on April 23 to raise funds for the people affected by the COVID-19.


Maulana Jamil, who has a huge following in Pakistan, said, "Obscenity and nudity are the reasons behind God's wrath in the form of coronavirus."

"Who is making my nation's daughters dance. Their dresses are getting shortened. Allah sends his wrath when obscenity is common in the society," he said.

The remarks have been called "callous and demeaning" to women who make up half of the Muslim majority country. Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, parliamentary secretary of law and justice, tweeted:The spread of a pandemic must never and under no circumstances be correlated or linked to a woman's piety or morality.


It is dangerous to make this correlation as violent crimes against women/girls continue to take place with impunity. Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: We will not accept the targeting of women on the pretext of such ludicrous accusations. We in Pakistan have fought hard for claiming our rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Criticising the cleric for his "ludicrous" remarks about women in Pakistan, she said: Simply absurd for anyone under any guise to even suggest the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of women wearing short sleeves or because of private schools/universities misleading the youth. This simply reflects either ignorance about pandemics or a misogynist mindset which is absolutely unacceptable.

Nida Aly, director of the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid cell, said while women under lockdown needed security from the community, the government trotted out Tariq Jamil on a broadly televised programme who not just objectified women but declared them and their individualist actions to bring the wrath of God and punishment in the form of COVID-19."


The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said: We are appalled at Maulana Jamil's statement which inexplicably correlated women's 'modesty' to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society.

In Pakistan, nearly 12,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus while the death toll has reached 253.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres