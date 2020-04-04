Coronavirus Pandemic: Man Who Spat on Trolleys in Saudi Arabia May Face Feath Penalty

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, an unidentified man was arrested for spitting at shopping trolleys at a mall in Saudi Arabia. After being apprehended for his actions in the region of Hail in north-western Saudi Arabia, the man was interrogated and could now face a death sentence if convicted.

A report by Saudi online newspaper Ajel quoted a prosecution source as saying that the man's act is considered to be a major crime and he is being "religiously and legally" condemned.

"It is regarded as imparting corruption by deliberately seeking to spread the coronavirus epidemic among members of society and stirring panic among them," the source said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 virus is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets of infected people.

The first case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, was reported in Wuhan city of China in December last year. The deadly virus started to spread across the globe and so far has killed over 59 thousand people and infected more than 11 lakh 18 thousand world-wide.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 25 deaths and more than two thousand people have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The intensity of the virus became so severe the WHO in February termed it a 'pandemic'. Several governments have imposed lockdown and have been asking people to practice social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.