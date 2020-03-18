English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic: With Nearly 600 Deaths, Number of Cases in Spain Top 13,700

Image for Representation.

Madrid remains the worst-hit area, accounting for 5,637 cases, or 41% of the total infections in Spain.

  • AFP Madrid
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
The number of people infected by Covid-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed.

“We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 per cent,” said Fernando Simon, the health ministry’s emergencies coordinator.

Over the same 24 hour period, the number of deaths rose to 598, an increase of 107, a government statement showed, giving a higher figure than that initially announced by Simon.

Madrid remains the worst-hit area, accounting for 5,637 cases, or 41 percent of the total infections in Spain, while the number of deaths there rose to 390 deaths – around two-thirds of the national total.

