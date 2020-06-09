Coronavirus Patients Most Infectious When They First Show Symptoms, Says WHO
A coronavirus patient receives care at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens on May 8, 2020. With few treatment options early in the pandemic, doctors turned to a familiar intervention: broad-spectrum antibiotics. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization's technical lead on the pandemic, said a sub-set of people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others, and as many as 40% of transmissions may be by asymptomatic cases.
Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious when they first show symptoms, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization's technical lead on the pandemic, said in a briefing on Tuesday.
