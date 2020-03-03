Coronavirus Scare: IMF and World Bank to Hold April Meetings in 'Virtual Format'

Washington: The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on Tuesday.

The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials and private sector participants from 180 member countries — just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in a joint statement that "given growing health concerns related to the virus," they will switch "to a virtual format" for the meetings set for April 16-18.