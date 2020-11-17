News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Situation Remains Very Serious: Merkel

Coronavirus Situation Remains Very Serious: Merkel

The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.

"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel told a business event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, noting that 30-40% of the German population belonged to vulnerable groups.

“Infection numbers aren’t growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts,” Merkel told a business event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, noting that 30-40% of the German population belonged to vulnerable groups.

  First Published: November 17, 2020, 13:54 IST
