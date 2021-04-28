Corporate America Steps Up Efforts for Covid-19 Relief in India: USISPF Chief

America’s corporate sector has stepped up its efforts to help India in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that lives are saved, the head of an India-centric American business advocacy group has said. India is currently struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

The other whole objective is, what we need to do to save and sustain life, Mukesh Aghi, the president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, said. All I can say is all hands are on deck. US corporations have stepped up and you will see the speed and things coming to India very fast, Aghi told.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here