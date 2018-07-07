English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cost of One of Those 'Expensive' US-South Korea Military Exercises? $14 Million
Trump repeatedly touted the cost savings that would come with his decision to stop "the war games," in a surprise concession to Kim at the June 12 summit to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament.
Soldiers from the U.S. Marine Corps take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill along the shore in Pohang, about 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Seoul. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: A joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea scrapped after President Donald Trump griped about "tremendously expensive" military drills would have cost around $14 million, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.
The Pentagon announced last month that it was indefinitely suspending the Freedom Guardian military exercise in support of the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump repeatedly touted the cost savings that would come with his decision to stop "the war games," in a surprise concession to Kim at the June 12 summit to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament.
"We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are!" Trump said on Twitter last month.
The officials, speaking on Friday the condition of anonymity, did not provide details on the cost breakdown or the specifics of what was included. The Pentagon has not divulged the total cost of the multiple drills staged each year by the U.S. and South Korean armed forces.
Calculating the cost of military exercises is a complicated process, often requiring data from different branches of the military and spread over several budgets over different years.
Last year, 17,500 American troops and more than 50,000 South Korean troops joined the Freedom Guardian drills, though the exercise is mostly focussed on computerized simulations rather than field exercises.
Forces from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Britain also participated.
The $14 million price tag compares with a recent contract awarded to Boeing Co
for nearly $24 million for two refrigerators to store food aboard Air Force One, the presidential plane. The contract has since been cancelled due to possible delivery of an updated Air Force One aircraft.
The U.S. military has a budget of nearly $700 billion this year.
Officials argue that scrapping exercises does not actually save large amounts of money because troops who would have been involved in them still require training and certification, which cost money.
Trump called joint exercises expensive and “provocative” - echoing a North Korean criticism that the United States had long rejected
U.S. officials have long insisted military exercises with partners are important for readiness and reassuring allies. Trump's announcement baffled allies, military officials and lawmakers from his own Republican Party.
Also Watch
The Pentagon announced last month that it was indefinitely suspending the Freedom Guardian military exercise in support of the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump repeatedly touted the cost savings that would come with his decision to stop "the war games," in a surprise concession to Kim at the June 12 summit to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament.
"We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are!" Trump said on Twitter last month.
The officials, speaking on Friday the condition of anonymity, did not provide details on the cost breakdown or the specifics of what was included. The Pentagon has not divulged the total cost of the multiple drills staged each year by the U.S. and South Korean armed forces.
Calculating the cost of military exercises is a complicated process, often requiring data from different branches of the military and spread over several budgets over different years.
Last year, 17,500 American troops and more than 50,000 South Korean troops joined the Freedom Guardian drills, though the exercise is mostly focussed on computerized simulations rather than field exercises.
Forces from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Britain also participated.
The $14 million price tag compares with a recent contract awarded to Boeing Co
The U.S. military has a budget of nearly $700 billion this year.
Officials argue that scrapping exercises does not actually save large amounts of money because troops who would have been involved in them still require training and certification, which cost money.
Trump called joint exercises expensive and “provocative” - echoing a North Korean criticism that the United States had long rejected
U.S. officials have long insisted military exercises with partners are important for readiness and reassuring allies. Trump's announcement baffled allies, military officials and lawmakers from his own Republican Party.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Are Breaking the Internet; Watch It Here
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction