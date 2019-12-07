Couple Found Dead in Rural Scottish Cottage Under Suicide Pact Sealed Online
The police said the deaths were non-suspicious and that investigations were on.
Image for representation.
Aberdeenshire (Ireland): A couple was found dead in a rural Scottish AirBnB accommodation under a suicide pact over the Internet, a media report said.
A male, 28, and a female, 24, were found dead inside the holiday cottage in Rickarton near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, the ‘Daily Mail’ reported citing a source as saying.
The source said that that the two were strangers and met online. They then booked the AirBnB to follow on the suicide pact.
The source said that that the two were strangers and met online. They then booked the AirBnB to follow on the suicide pact.
Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Officers remain at the property and our inquiries continue."
