Couple Refuse to Pay for Baby's Ticket, Abandon Child at Israel Airport Check-in Counter

In a shocking incident, a couple reportedly abandoned their baby at the check-in counter of the Tel Aviv airport after refusing to pay for their baby’s ticket.

According to CNN, the couple were taking a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion Airport in Israel to Brussels on Tuesday. They were reportedly flying with their infant, but had not purchased a ticket for their baby.

Upon arrival at the check-in counter, the couple were reportedly asked by the airline to buy a ticket for their infant, but they went ahead and boarded their flight, abandoning their child near the conveyer’s belt at the check-in counter.

Reports suggest that the matter has been referred to the local police for further action.

A Ryanair spokeswoman told CNN, “These passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in."

According to the Ryanair website, the airline charges $27 for infants who would be allowed to sit on the traveler’s lap.

The Israeli Airport Authority confirmed the entire episode to CNN and said in a statement, “A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed. The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight.”

Read all the Latest News here