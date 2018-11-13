English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couple Who Named Son After Hitler Jailed in Britain for Being Members of Banned Far-right Group
The court in Birmingham heard that Thomas and Patatas had given their baby the middle name "Adolf" to express their admiration for the leader of the Third Reich.
File photo of Adolf Hitler
Loading...
London: A couple who named their child after Adolf Hitler were convicted in Britain on Monday for being members of banned far-right group National Action.
Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were convicted along with Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of being members of the organization, after they shared messages praising Hitler as well as images of them dressed as members of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and giving Nazi salutes.
Three others had already pleaded guilty to membership of National Action, which was banned by the government after members of the group praised the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox by a Nazi-obsessed loner in 2016.
"After National Action was banned it went underground and changed its name but it did not disappear," said Deb Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service.
"These members continued to believe in its racist neo-Nazi world view, remained in contact on encrypted messaging apps, and organised meetings to keep the group going."
National Action is the first far-right group to be banned in Britain for decades. Far right parties have grown in much of Europe in the last few years but in Britain they remain on the fringes of political life.
The court in Birmingham heard that Thomas and Patatas had given their baby the middle name "Adolf" to express their admiration for the leader of the Third Reich.
West Midlands Police posted pictures of the pair posing while holding their baby and a swastika flag. Thomas also posed in KKK robes with his son, and with a crossbow.
Local police chief Matt Ward said that the group had gather weapons and researched how to make explosives.
"These individuals were not simply racist fantasists; we now know they were a dangerous, well-structured organization," he said.
"Their aim was to spread neo-Nazi ideology by provoking a race war in the UK and they had spent years acquiring the skills to carry this out."
Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were convicted along with Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of being members of the organization, after they shared messages praising Hitler as well as images of them dressed as members of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and giving Nazi salutes.
Three others had already pleaded guilty to membership of National Action, which was banned by the government after members of the group praised the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox by a Nazi-obsessed loner in 2016.
"After National Action was banned it went underground and changed its name but it did not disappear," said Deb Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service.
"These members continued to believe in its racist neo-Nazi world view, remained in contact on encrypted messaging apps, and organised meetings to keep the group going."
National Action is the first far-right group to be banned in Britain for decades. Far right parties have grown in much of Europe in the last few years but in Britain they remain on the fringes of political life.
The court in Birmingham heard that Thomas and Patatas had given their baby the middle name "Adolf" to express their admiration for the leader of the Third Reich.
West Midlands Police posted pictures of the pair posing while holding their baby and a swastika flag. Thomas also posed in KKK robes with his son, and with a crossbow.
Local police chief Matt Ward said that the group had gather weapons and researched how to make explosives.
"These individuals were not simply racist fantasists; we now know they were a dangerous, well-structured organization," he said.
"Their aim was to spread neo-Nazi ideology by provoking a race war in the UK and they had spent years acquiring the skills to carry this out."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in This Lehenga by Sabyasachi
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Why Did GQ Use Quotations on its Cover To Describe Serena Williams' Gender, Eh?
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...