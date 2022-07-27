Course on National Security Law Mandatory for Graduation, Hong Kong University Students Told

A new order now mandates that students from the prestigious University of Hong Kong will be required to take a course on Beijing’s national security law in order to graduate.

The new rule shows the growing influence of Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the city.

The course, which will be taught online, is titled ‘Introduction to the Constitution, the Basic Law and the National Security Law’ is now a graduation requirement at the University of Hong Kong from the upcoming academic year.

“This course will be conducted in a self-directed learning approach. Students can take the course in any semester throughout their period of study,” the university said in a statement, accessed by news agency Bloomberg.

There are no credits from the new course but the inclusion of the subject indicates that China wants to indoctrinate college-goers in a bid to stifle the democratic spirit of the city. It also included the subject to warn students of the consequences of flouting the National Security Law.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University will also include the subject in their curriculum. Schools were encouraged to plan their own courses.

The national security law criminalizes subversion, secession, colluding with foreign forces and terrorist activities. It was instrumental in the jailing of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and former student leader Joshua Wong. China used the law to purge the opposition and closed down several media outlets critical of Beijing.

The new announcement comes weeks after Chinese president Xi Jinping travelled to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of the city from the UK to China.

The law was implemented after masses were angered by the bill to allow for extraditions to mainland China which was put forward by the then-Chief Executive Carrie Lam in 2019. The law was introduced in 2020 and implemented from December 2021. Hundreds of pro-democracy activists, aged 15 to 79, have been arrested by a special unit set up under the new law.

The law has angered the US, UK and European Union accusing China of betraying the handover agreement.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here