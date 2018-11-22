English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court 'a Big Thorn in Our Side', Donald Trump Tells Troops on Thanksgiving
Trump offered holiday wishes in the teleconference with service members from Afghanistan to the Pacific, peppering them with questions about their respective missions.
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)
Palm Beach (US): United States President Donald Trump used a Thanksgiving talk on Thursday with American troops overseas to criticise US judges and tout his efforts to keep migrants from crossing the US border.
Trump offered holiday wishes in the teleconference with service members from Afghanistan to the Pacific, peppering them with questions about their respective missions.
But he made clear early on in the rolling conversation that the US border and his fight with the US judiciary over measures against migrants seeking asylum was uppermost on his mind.
He complained that a federal appeals court in California that temporarily blocked a presidential proclamation on asylum has become "a big thorn in our side." "It's a terrible thing when judges take over your protective services, when they tell you how to protect your border. It's a disgrace," he said.
"Large numbers of people and in many cases we have no idea who they are. In many cases they're not good people. They're bad people," he said. "But large numbers of people are forming at our border."
