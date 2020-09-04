Court To Rule On Dutch Populist Wilders' Appeal Of Racial Incitement Conviction

AMSTERDAM: A Dutch appeals court will decide on Friday whether to overturn the racial incitement conviction of Geert Wilders, the far-right populist party chief who led supporters in chanting that they wanted fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands.

The trial of Wilders, one of Europe’s most prominent far-right leaders, has been seen as pitting the rights of freedom of speech against the right of ethnic and religious minorities not to suffer verbal abuse and discrimination.

Wilders, 56, whose Freedom Party has at times topped national opinion polls, argues he did nothing wrong, and merely expressed openly what many Dutch people think.

He was convicted in 2016 of inciting discrimination at a 2014 campaign rally, in which he led supporters in asking whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the country.

“Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” his supporters chanted. “We’re going to take care of that,” said the smiling Wilders.

Trial judges said Wilders had planned the remarks ahead of time knowing they would be inflammatory and insulting to the 400,000 people of Moroccan ancestry in the Netherlands.

They convicted him, saying that politicians are not “above the law”, but issued no fine or other penalty. Wilders appealed, seeking to clear the conviction from his name and saying his trial was politically motivated.

On appeal, prosecutors asked the court to convict Wilders on an additional charge of inciting hatred against Moroccans based on their race and impose a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,930), or 60 days in prison if it is unpaid.

The appeals court’s decision was expected around 1130 GMT.

Wilders said his words were a reference to his party’s platform, which included policies such as expelling Moroccans with dual nationality who commit a crime, and encouraging immigrants to leave.

With his trademark coif of bleach blond hair, Wilders was among the first of a wave of anti-immigration populists in Europe, and frequently shocked the Dutch political establishment and offended Muslims with his anti-Islam rhetoric.

He was acquitted in a 2011 hate speech trial for remarks likening Islam to Nazism and calling for a ban on the Koran.

Wilders has lived under constant police protection for more than a decade due to death threats.

(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor