COVAX Following EMA, Britain, On Ages For Astrazeneca Vaccine - GAVI

The COVAX vaccine facility is aligning with the European Medicines Agency and Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency on age recommendations for use of the AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: February 03, 2021, 20:00 IST
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca gives good immune responses in older people, even if there is a lack of data about its exact efficacy, Oxford’s vaccine trial chief Andrew Pollard said earlier.
Seth Berkley, GAVI ceo, told a news conference: “The EMA has actually not restricted this vaccine in terms of age based upon the entire data packages, and of course that is a stringent regulatory authority, nor has the MHRA, another stringent regulatory authority, so we are going with those recommendations.”
