Covaxin Recipient Dies After Being Infected With Delta Variant While Pfizer, Moderna Survive: Report

According to a latest study published in the US, six fully vaccinated people who attended an outdoor wedding in Texas in April got infected with COVID-19 but only the one inoculated with Covaxin died. The rest administered with Moderna and Pfizer survived.

The preprint study from Baylor College of Medicine found that only one person who’d gotten an Indian-made vaccine, Covaxin, died after attending the 92-person wedding near Houston, said a report by Business Insider.

Though the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna may not knock out every COVID-19 case, especially now that the more infectious Delta variant dominates across the US, the study says, they are very good at preventing death from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, single shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccines “barely” offered any protection against the Delta variant, a separate study has found.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, “Sera from individuals having received one dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine barely inhibited variant Delta,” a group of French researchers said in an article published in journal Nature on Thursday. “Administration of two doses generated a neutralising response in 95% of individuals,” said Olivier Schwartz, the lead author of the study. He is also the head of the Virus and Immunity Unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

Another study in India found that the Delta variant of Covid-19 can possibly shatter the vaccine cover, as SARS CoV-2 — the virus which causes the disease — has the potential to acquire deadly mutations, health experts said on Wednesday.

As new variants are formed, it causes change to the spike protein and the structure undergoes a complete change — a reason why it can render the current vaccines, originally designed to target the protein, ineffective.

