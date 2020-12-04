COVID-19 Cases In England Dropped During Lockdown, Survey Finds

LONDON: COVID-19 case numbers dropped in England during its second national lockdown, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 521,300 cases in the community in England in the week to Nov. 28, compared to 633,000 the week before. That equates to 1 in 105 people having COVID-19 , compared to 1 in 85 a week earlier, the ONS said.

England started a second national lockdown on Nov. 5 which ended on Dec. 2. There is a lag between public health measures being taken and the impact on case numbers.

