1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Crisis: New York City 'On Track' to Begin Reopening Week of June 8, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The financial capital of eight million people, where COVID-19 has killed around 21,500, is close to meeting seven metrics that will allow it to slowly emerge from its lockdown of more than two months, Cuomo said.

  • AFP New York
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
New York, the US city worst-hit by the coronavirus, is "on track" to start reopening the week of June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The financial capital of eight million people, where COVID-19 has killed around 21,500, is close to meeting seven metrics that will allow it to slowly emerge from its lockdown of more than two months, Cuomo said.

"We will stay on track by focusing on the hotspots," the governor tweeted.


