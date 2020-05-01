WORLD

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Death Toll in UK Hospitals Rises to 20,483 With 352 New Fatalities

Medical staff in a Ambulance outside a hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain. (Reuters)

The death toll includes 18 people who did not have any known underlying health conditions, health officials said on Friday.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals has risen by 352 from the day before to 20,483, including 18 people who did not have any known underlying health conditions, health officials said on Friday.

