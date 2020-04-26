Covid-19: Gilead's Remdesivir May Reduce Sperm Count and Increase Abnormalities in Mice, Shows Chinese Study

Shanghai: Preliminary findings in a study by Chinese researchers revealed that the Gilead Sciences Inc. drug which was being tested as a potential treatment for the COVID-19 may reduce the sperm count in mice.

The study was conducted by the Shenzhen Maternity and Child Healthcare Hospital and Shenzhen Second People’s Hospital. The preliminary findings were revealed after 28 male mice were injected with the antiviral drug-remdesivir.

The injected mice showed a downward trend in their sperm count and motility, simultaneously, an increased number of abnormalities in the sperm was also noted. However, the findings still haven’t been peer-reviewed.

A Bloomberg report mentioned that the study was posted on the biology pre-print website on April 23, which is primarily operated by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

For the second time in a week, the closely watched drug- remdesivir has made global headlines. Earlier, remdesivir dampened expectation after its first randomised human trial failed on Thursday. However, Gilead Sciences issued a statement on Friday disputing reports that its antiviral drug remdesivir was found to be ineffective as a treatment for COVID-19.

